Spencer was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the contest with 11 points (5-7 FG, four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes.

Spencer's Game 5 ends a few minutes before the final buzzer, as he got ejected for headbutting Alperen Sengun after Sengun and Trayce Jackson-Davis exchanged words. Spencer didn't see the court in Games 3 and 4, but the lopsided nature of Wednesday's game allowed for Spencer to see some extended action.