Spencer finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the 76ers.

The Warriors had to dig deep to find more production during the loss, and Spencer came through with one of the team's highest totals. Spencer was a non-factor in his first two seasons with Golden State, but his 2025-26 minute average has jumped to 13.9 minutes per game. The gap left by Jimmy Butler (knee) has aided his bottom line.