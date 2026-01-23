Post is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Thursday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has opted to go with a smaller starting lineup Thursday, with Draymond Green starting at center while Moses Moody and Gui Santos round out the frontcourt. Post has started in each of the Warriors' last 22 games, and over that span he has averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 threes over 19.6 minutes per game. Given his limited minutes as a starter, the second-year center could see a similar amount of playing time despite moving to a reserve role.