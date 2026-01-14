Warriors' Quinten Post: Diminished role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post chipped in three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 119-97 win over the Trail Blazers.
Post saw fewer minutes than veteran backup Al Horford, and the former's playing time is becoming a discouraging trend. Post has failed to crack the 20-minute mark in five straight games, so fantasy managers can likely find better options at center for the time being.
