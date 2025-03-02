Post will start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Jimmy Butler (back) sidelined, the Warriors will go big by starting Post at center and moving Draymond Green to power forward. As a starter this season (seven games), Post has averaged 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.
