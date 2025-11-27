Post is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Rockets on Wednesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Post will revert to a reserve role for Wednesday's game as Draymond Green (foot) has been cleared to return. Across 13 games since Nov. 1, Post has averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 threes over 17.1 minutes per game.