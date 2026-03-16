Warriors' Quinten Post: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post (foot) won't play Monday against the Warriors.
Coach Steve Kerr mentioned in his pregame presser that Post was banged up after Sunday's game against the Knicks, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic, and the big man has since been downgraded to out. Look for Will Richard, Gary Payton and Malevy Leons to be candidates for an increase in playing time as a result.
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