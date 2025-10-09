Post produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 129-123 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Post came off the bench to lead the Warriors down the stretch. The Boston College product started 14 games last season and offered much-needed support at the center position for the Warriors in February and March while the roster struggled with frontcourt injuries. He's expected to serve a similar role this season, although the arrival of Al Horford and strong showings from Trayce Jackson-Davis will curb the youngster's fantasy potential.