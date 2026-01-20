Warriors' Quinten Post: Teases double-double Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 135-112 win over the Heat.
Post flirted with a double-double and turned in his most number of boards in a game so far this month. With Al Horford (toe) in line to sit out Tuesday against the Raptors, Post will be looking to build on Monday's encouraging showing.
