Curry had 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Nets.

Incredibly, the two-time MVP was the only Warrior to drain a three-pointer on the night as he dragged his team to a road win. Curry has sunk at least three threes in 10 straight games, averaging 31.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 treys and 4.7 boards over that stretch while shooting 44.3 percent from beyond the arc, and at 35 years old he's still capable of posting elite scoring numbers when he's healthy.