Curry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston.

Curry is expected to play Sunday. However, as of now, he's officially listed as questionable for the meeting with Houston. Considering Curry hasn't been on the floor since the 131-124 loss to the Pistons on January 30, he will likely be limited Sunday, assuming he gets the green light to suit up. As a result, players like Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos (pelvis) and Kristaps Porzingis might continue to see expanded roles offensively.