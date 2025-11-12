Curry finished Tuesday's 126-102 loss to Oklahoma City with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes.

It's odd to see Curry struggle with his shot as much as he did Tuesday, though, to be fair, the star guard was returning from a three-game absence due to an illness. Curry isn't expected to shoot the ball this poorly on a regular basis, and it wouldn't be surprising if he bounces back as soon as Wednesday against the Spurs in the second leg of a back-to-back set -- assuming he's cleared to play in a back-to-back set following his recent issues.