Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (thumb) is available for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis is dealing with a thumb injury, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Jackson-Davis should see a large role in the second half, as Draymond Green and Al Horford are expected to only play the first half.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees seven minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Muted performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Promoted to starting role•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees increased playing time•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Logs eight rebounds in garbage time•