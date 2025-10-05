default-cbs-image
Jackson-Davis (thumb) is available for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis is dealing with a thumb injury, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Jackson-Davis should see a large role in the second half, as Draymond Green and Al Horford are expected to only play the first half.

