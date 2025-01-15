Jackson-Davis (thumb) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Jackson-Davis will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after spraining his right thumb in Monday's loss to the Raptors. The 24-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season for the Warriors.
