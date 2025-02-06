Jackson-Davis (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Jackson-Davis is expected to return to action Thursday after missing Golden State's previous contest due to right knee soreness. However, Jackson-Davis lost his starting spot to Quinten Post when he was available.
