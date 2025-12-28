Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (illness) is available for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Jackson-Davis was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness, but he's feeling well enough to suit up. The third-year center is averaging 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 21 appearances this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Solid display in limited minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Friday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Probable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable for Thursday•