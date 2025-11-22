Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Heads back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis will come off the bench for Friday's game against Portland.
Jackson-Davis stepped into the first unit last time out due to the absences of several Warriors starters. With the team close to full health Friday, Jackson-Davis will return to his typical bench role.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Making first start of season•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Excels in garbage time•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees rare minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Opens season out of rotation•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Scores 14 points with seven boards•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Sunday•