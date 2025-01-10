Jackson-Davis is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a left eye contusion.
Jackson-Davis is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday due to injury. With Draymond Green (back) already ruled out against Indiana, Kevon Looney, Quinten Post and Kyle Anderson could all receive increased playing time.
