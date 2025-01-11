Jackson-Davis closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 108-96 loss to Indiana.

The 2023 second-round pick continues to make a solid contribution as Golden State's starting center. Jackson-Davis has started 12 straight games, recording three double-doubles over that stretch and falling one point or one board short on five other occasions. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals during that span while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.