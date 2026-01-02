Jackson-Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Jackson-Davis appeared on the injury report earlier in December due to right knee soreness. It doesn't appear that his current injury will prevent him from playing Friday, and the third-year pro could see an expanded role in the absence of Draymond Green (rest). Jackson-Davis averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks voer 13.5 minutes per game across 11 outings in December.