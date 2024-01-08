Jackson-Davis had 16 points (8-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 27 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Raptors.

The Warriors struggled as a team during Sunday's defeat, but Jackson-Davis was a bright spot in his return to the starting lineup. He posted his fourth double-double of the season and also matched his second-highest block total this year. The 23-year-old has topped 20 minutes of playing time in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.