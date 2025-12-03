Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Jackson-Davis is in danger of missing his third straight game due to right knee soreness. Quinten Post (ankle) and Al Horford (back) could also be out, so Draymond Green may need to absorb all the minutes he can handle at center.
