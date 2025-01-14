Jackson-Davis (hand) checked back into Monday's game against Toronto with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, Warriors beat writer Danny Emerman reports.

Jackson-Davis exited for the locker room to get his right hand taped up with 7:05 remaining in the third. The big man will likely shoulder his usual workload the rest of the way after the brief exit, though the hand injury could be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota.