Jackson-Davis closed with 19 points (9-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 119-112 loss to New York.

Jackson-Davis entered the lineup amid the first unit's struggles and turned in a solid total. He ended the game as the team's second-best scoring option, outdoing usual top contributors like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. Struggling at home has been a recurring theme for the Warriors this season, and Jackson-Davis' numbers have been consistently higher at Chase Arena, especially recently.