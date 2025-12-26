Jackson-Davis racked up 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 13 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over the Mavericks.

Jackson-Davis achieved a season-high scoring count by shooting 83.3 percent from the field during Thursday's clash. Having made just one start this season, he's not expected to be favored over Quinten Post at center but could continue to see action off the bench in upcoming contests.