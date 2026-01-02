default-cbs-image
Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

As expected, Jackson-Davis is set to play through a knee issue after being listed as probable. The big man has reached the 20-minute mark just once in his last eight appearances, though an uptick in playing time in the frontcourt could be in the cards Friday due to the absence of Draymond Green (rest).

