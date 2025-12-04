Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Jackson-Davis is cleared to return from a two-game absence with right knee soreness, but he's not guaranteed playing time. Al Horford (back) and Quinten Post (ankle) remain questionable, and their statuses will play a big part in deciding how much playing time Jackson-Davis will receive Thursday. Before he landed on the injury report, Jackson-Davis was a DNP-CD against Houstan.