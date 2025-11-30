Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Won't go Saturday
Jackson-Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson-Davis was a late addition to the injury report and won't play due to right knee soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Thunder.
