Richard chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 victory over Miami.

Richard made the most of his limited opportunities, connecting on four of six shots while knocking down a pair of triples. Despite starting for the Warriors, the second-year guard played just 16 minutes, with De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams both seeing more action off the bench. Richard's efficiency was encouraging, but his inconsistent playing time limits his appeal outside deeper fantasy formats.