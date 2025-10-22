Richard supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

A second-round pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, Richard already has some trust from coach Steve Kerr. He made the most of his limited minutes Tuesday, knocking down both of his shots from the field with some solid defense as well. Unless his minutes trend up, he's more of a watch-list candidate in very deep leagues.