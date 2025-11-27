Richard is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richard returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Monday, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Richard has registered averages of 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 triples across seven starts this season on 55/42/67 shooting splits.