Richard (thumb) is deciding whether to undergo surgery or play with a splint, and the Warriors are expected to provide an update once the swelling goes down in the next week or so, Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Richard tore the UCL in his left thumb, presumably in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win over Orlando. He and the Warriors continue to look at treatment options for now, though it's possible he'll miss an extended period. De'Anthony Melton, Brandon Williams and Gary Payton (knee), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against New Orleans, will likely see increased burn for as long as Richard is sidelined.