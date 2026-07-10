Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg: Double-doubles in SL win

Lendeborg totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Lendeborg showcased his well-rounded skill set, displaying his athleticism and physicality while also stepping out to knock down a pair of triples. After impressing in two appearances during the California Classic Summer League, the 23-year-old has picked up right where he left off as the action shifts to the Las Vegas Summer League. It remains to be seen how much more action Lendeborg will see this summer or whether the Warriors opt to shut him down, but the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is making a strong case for a significant role in the regular-season rotation.