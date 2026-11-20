Lendeborg produced 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 loss to Memphis.

Lendeborg struggled to find his shooting touch from the field, but that didn't stop him from contributing elsewhere. He showcased his ability to facilitate Thursday, resulting in a new career high in assists, and he accounted for two of Golden State's seven swats on the night. Lendeborg continues to piece together a strong month, averaging 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 blocks through 10 November appearances.