Dybantsa recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals across 23 minutes in Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the Knicks.

Dybantsa made an impact on the defensive end, leading both teams with four steals while committing no turnovers. The young forward was less effective offensively, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and needing 11 shots just to score 11 points. Mistakes are bound to happen for rookie players, and Dybantsa should continue to see consistent minutes ahead of the regular-season opener against the Bucks on Oct. 21, where he's still expected to be part of the starting unit.