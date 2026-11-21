Dybantsa posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 98-94 win over Chicago.

Dybantsa has now poured in 20 or more points in three straight outings, pushing his season averages to 16.3 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes in 13 games. Over this three-game span, the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has gone for 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes.