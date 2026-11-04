Head coach Brian Keefe said Wednesday that Dybantsa (ankle) is no longer on a minutes restriction, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Dybantsa missed Washington's first four regular-season games due to a sprained left ankle, though he's appeared in each of the team's last three outings while operating under a minutes restriction. The rookie No. 1 overall pick has yet to score fewer than 17 points in a game and is averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 30.0 minutes per showing.