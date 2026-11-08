Dybantsa posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-75 loss to the Thunder.

Dybantsa led Washington in scoring despite the lopsided result and reached double-digit scoring numbers for the fifth time in his first six NBA contests. The rookie's workload remains encouraging, though efficiency and secondary contributions will determine his consistency. He's scoring 16.0 points per game but shooting just 42.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three.