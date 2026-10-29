Dybantsa recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dybantsa missed Washington's first four regular-season games due to a left ankle sprain but made his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday. The rookie first overall pick was under a minutes restriction, though he still finished as the Wizards' leading scorer in an efficient performance from two-point range. He should operate as one of the Wizards' top scoring options, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain on a minutes restriction in the short term.