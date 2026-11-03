Dybantsa logged 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Magic.

The rookie was aggressive offensively, attempting 17 shots and converting all six of his free throws. Dybantsa also made his presence felt defensively with three steals, giving him a well-rounded fantasy performance despite his inefficient perimeter shooting. His substantial workload and involvement alongside Washington's established veterans are encouraging signs for his early-season fantasy value.