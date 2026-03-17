Coulibaly ended with 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

Coulibaly was efficient in his scoring effort, shooting 70 percent from the field while knocking down both of his three-point attempts. Not typically known for his outside shooting, the young forward has now converted multiple threes in three straight games for the first time this season. In addition to his scoring contributions, Coulibaly's eight rebounds Monday marked his highest total since Jan. 29.