Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Warriors.
Coulibaly has been playing through the heel issue the past few games, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Coulibaly is out, more minutes will fall to Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black.
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