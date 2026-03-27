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Coulibaly (heel) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Warriors.

Coulibaly has been playing through the heel issue the past few games, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Coulibaly is out, more minutes will fall to Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black.

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