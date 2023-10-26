Coulibaly had three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 143-120 loss to the Pacers.

Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, didn't get into the scoring mix Wednesday but did lead the team in blocks. He also had three turnovers, the second-most on the team behind Jordan Poole, but that's to be expected for a rookie. He'll continue to get meaningful minutes off the bench and will look to build off his NBA debut Saturday when the Wizards host the Grizzlies.