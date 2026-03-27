Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Will play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) will play Friday against the Warriors.
The second-year forward will continue to push through his heel issue for now, but he may receive some maintenance days down the stretch. Over his last three games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
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