Carrington recorded 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Carrington made a fifth consecutive start for the banged-up Wizards, and he tied his season high in rebounds. He's scored in double figures in each of those five starts, averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 36.4 minutes during that span. With Bilal Coulibaly (ankle) and Khris Middleton (knee) getting healthier, Carrington could lose his spot in the starting lineup soon.