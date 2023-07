The Wizards signed Omoruyi (ankle) to a two-way contract Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Omoruyi averaged 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across 40 games for the Pistons and Thunder last year. Omuruyi will split time between the Wizards and the Capital City Go-Go of the G League in 2023-24.