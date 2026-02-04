Hardy is being traded to the Wizards on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Anthony Davis (finger), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Dante Exum (knee) will join Hardy in Washington, with Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley heading to Dallas. The Mavericks also received two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Hardy was an inconsistent part of the rotation in Dallas, but he could get some time to shine in D.C., so he's worth monitoring in deep leagues. He'll still be competing with Russell and Bub Carrington for minutes, and things could get complicated once Trae Young (knee) is cleared to play, so this is a wait-and-see situation in most fantasy leagues. Hardy can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons while the deal finalizes.