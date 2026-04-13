Watkins chipped in 24 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to Cleveland.

Watkins ended his rookie season with a bang, posting a career-high 24 points. With most of the roster shut down by injuries, Watkins played a key role down the stretch. Over his last seven games, he shined with 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per contest.