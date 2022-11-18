Davis recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss against Maine.

Davis has appeared in five of Capital City's six games to start the season, and the results have been encouraging, as he's scored at least 13 points in all but one game while also posting decent numbers in other categories. Through those five appearances, the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while making an impressive 47.8 percent of his three-point attempts.