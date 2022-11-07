Davis was recalled from the G League's Capital City Go-Go and will be available for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Davis managed 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in his G League debut Saturday, but he'll rejoin the parent squad for Monday's game in Charlotte. It's unclear what kind of workload Davis will receive against the Hornets, but he still hasn't played more than eight minutes in a single NBA contest this season.